Watch: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings, Day 3
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has returned to the Senate for a third day of hearings.
She is facing senators again Wednesday morning as Republicans try to paint her as soft on crime and Democrats herald the historic nature of her nomination to become the first Black woman on the high court.
On Tuesday, Jackson responded to GOP concerns and highlighted her empathetic style on the bench. The committee’s Republicans, several of whom have their eyes on the presidency, tried to brand her — and Democrats in general — as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.
Listen to special coverage of the hearing from NPR on CPR News:
- Tuesday: Special coverage begins at 7 a.m.
- Wednesday: Special coverage begins at 7 a.m.
Note: Start times may vary and are not always on time.
Find regularly scheduled programming from CPR News by clicking "Listen Live" at the top of our page and then "Regular Programming."
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!