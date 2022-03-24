Credit unions want to hold Colorado’s public money, but banks are putting up a fight

Banks and credit unions are battling in the state Capitol for government business.

Currently, banks hold the greatest share of Colorado’s public funds. HB22-1277 would instead allow state and local governments to invest their money in credit unions — which is currently illegal.

“Public entities and local governments have said, ‘Wait a minute, why can't I choose?’” said Daniel Diorio, policy director for the Mountain West Credit Union Association.

Credit unions are nonprofit financial institutions owned by members. They sometimes are able to offer more competitive rates, or their philosophical values may align better with a local government’s.