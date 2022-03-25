Law enforcement says Colorado’s new fentanyl bill doesn’t go far enough

When it comes to why he wants the legislature to go further in regulating fentanyl, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen talks about bath salts.

Pazen and other law enforcement leaders in Colorado point out that it is a felony to carry around even a small amount of the drug called bath salts, or cathinones. It’s the same with GHB, ketamine, and rohypnol, or the date rape drug.

But the newest legislative proposal attempting to crack down on fentanyl doesn’t characterize the synthetic opioid as seriously; people carrying four grams or less face a misdemeanor unless prosecutors can prove they were selling the drug.

“This is something like we’ve never seen,” Pazen said. “People are dying unwittingly and unknowingly … You can’t ignore that people are dying. In our city, more than one a day are dying. How do folks square that?”

Many of those deaths are accidental — people who think they’re taking a different drug and don’t realize it’s laced with a deadly level of fentanyl.

Law enforcement leaders say the new bipartisan bill that aims to crack down on fentanyl distributors and dealers won’t likely gain their support unless lawmakers agree to increase the penalties for simple possession.

“This drug is so deadly that possession of any amount should have a felony consequence. Since no amount of fentanyl is safe, this coalition will seek amendments to elevate “simple possession” to a felony,” said a lobbying group of law enforcement leaders in a statement. “Colorado cannot afford to take small, incremental steps to address the fentanyl crisis.”

A debate with law enforcement and prosecutors on one side and reformers and addiction experts on the other.

Another law enforcement group, the Colorado Drug Investigators Association, said the current legislation would still allow a person to possess enough fentanyl to kill 2,000 people.

“The current form of this bill, unfortunately, falls short of the mark,” said Matthew Stoneberger, the president of CDIA.

However, bill supporters counter that it’s disingenuous to claim someone caught with four grams of pure fentanyl would only be charged with misdemeanor possession. They say prosecutors should be able to prove anyone with that much of the drug intends to distribute it.