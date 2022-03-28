A new Colorado bill would fund free transit rides in the summer to help improve air quality

Many Coloradans could board a bus or train for free this summer under a proposed bill to combat local air pollution.

The legislation comes after smog and wildfire smoke have blanketed parts of the state in the last few years, threatening to undo decades of slow-but-steady air quality improvements. As a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is now expected to downgrade the Denver area from a "serious" to "severe" violator of federal ozone standards, triggering more aggressive enforcement against polluters.

State Sen. Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat and a main sponsor of the legislation, said air pollution also requires immediate action from state lawmakers.

"One of the ways that need to address that pollution is to increase transit ridership, which is a challenge coming out of the pandemic," Winter said.

If the proposed legislation passes, the Colorado Energy Office would oversee a new grant program to help eliminate fares during the summer ozone season, which lasts from June 1 through Aug. 31. It provides enough funding to award $11 million per year to metro Denver's Regional Transportation District and $3 million per year to all other local transit associations. The grants would be available over the next two summers.

RTD would use the grant funding to provide free transit only during August, not the entire summer ozone season, according to Marta Sipeki, RTD’s interim assistant general manager of communications.