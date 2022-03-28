Douglas County wants to buy and pump in water from San Luis Valley farmers and ranchers. But the region has its own share of water woes

Renewable Water Resources’ proposal would spend millions of dollars, including $20 million of Douglas County’s COVID-19 pandemic recovery American Rescue Plan Act funds, to buy water rights from San Luis Valley farmers and ranchers.

Heather Dutton, the San Luis Valley Water Conservancy District manager, grew up among acres of potato, barley and cattle farms. She says everything in the valley revolves around the agriculture economy.

“Obviously everybody needs drinking water to live, but we all have water tied to our livelihoods as well,” Dutton said.

Dutton is worried that losing water to Douglas County will mean a weaker economy in the San Luis Valley.

She’s also concerned that the move would hurt the community’s progress to be more sustainable. There’s a state mandate to pump less water in the valley to protect the aquifer. If the mandate isn’t met, there could be a massive shutdown of farm wells. Dutton says if Douglas County takes some of the water the valley has to work with, it will make meeting that deadline even harder.

“There’s no sugar coating it, it’s been hard and we are not there yet,” Dutton said.

On a drive around Alamosa, Dutton points to farmland that's now covered in native bushes and grasses. She said that the local water conservancy district paid the farmer who owns the land to stop watering so that water remains in the aquifer.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News Cows stand in a snowy field on a ranch in the San Luis Valley on March 11, 2022.

While that water is no longer used for growing food, it helps the San Luis Valley in other ways if it stays in the ground. If the Douglas County plan is approved, it will take about 5 percent of what farmers and ranchers in the valley pump annually and move it to a new river basin. Renewable Water Resources says the project would tap enough water for about 40,000 homes in the Front Range.

Dutton says the San Luis Valley has been working for decades to boost water supplies in its aquifer and is insulted by the Douglas County proposal.

“To us, this is home. This is generations of our families that have lived here and that want to keep living here. And they’re trying really hard to leave something for the next generation,” Dutton said.

Projects like the one proposed for Douglas County and the San Luis Valley have met more opposition as water becomes more scarce.

Colorado has a history of using pipelines and pumps that cover miles and cross mountains to move water closer to people. As water becomes more scarce, projects like the one proposed by Renewable Water Resources have been met with stiff opposition and struggle to become a reality.

Sean Tonner, who once served as deputy chief of staff to former Colorado Gov. Owen and is the company's managing partner, said the Douglas County proposal wouldn't hurt the San Luis Valley. He said the project would help the environment and the local economy and called it a win-win: Douglas County has money but lacks water, while the San Luis Valley has water but lacks money.

The water deal would include a $50 million community fund for San Luis Valley leaders to use how they see fit. Some of the water Renewable Water Resources purchases that might otherwise be used to water farms and ranches would remain in the valley, where it would replenish rivers and streams and help meet the state’s sustainability deadline, Tonner said. He said the Douglas County project is also designed to reach water sources so deep underground it won’t hurt supplies at the surface.

Officials with the Colorado Division of Water Resources, however, say there is “no deep, untapped” source of water in the San Luis Valley and that pumping water from the bottom of the aquifer would still hurt other wells, rivers and streams.

Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News A center-pivot irrigation sprinkler stands ready to water crops in the San Luis Valley on March 11, 2022.

To increase the incentive to keep water in the valley, Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide millions of dollars to pay farmers and ranchers to use less water. Tonner says his company is offering to pay more. He said their water rights are often the most valuable asset they own, but the local water district is offering them "pennies on the dollar."

“Farmers aren’t stupid,” Tonner said. “So they look at it and say, ‘You know, if I’m going to sell my water to the district or sell it to you, I’d rather sell it to you.’”

Tonner said he has a list of farmers who want to sell their water, enough to meet the company’s goal of sending 22,000 acre-feet to Douglas County. But Tonner wouldn’t share that list with CPR News.

Publicly, local farming and environmental groups oppose the idea, as does Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. The two sent a letter to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that calls for Haaland’s office to oppose the proposal if it comes up for federal review.

Tonner said projects like his are needed to address the state’s water challenges. Douglas County Commissions are expected to decide soon on if they’ll move forward with the proposal.