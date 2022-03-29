Colorado utility bills are getting harder to understand. Just ask this Denver software manager

The volatility of the global energy market is making it harder for homeowners across Colorado to keep control of how much they pay for energy, said Denise Stepto, the chief communications officer for Energy Outreach Colorado, a nonprofit that provides bill assistance to qualifying residents.

“There was a time when you knew what your bill would be, and that’s how you set your budget. And now, you have got to think about things you have never really thought about before,” Stepto said. “And energy use is not something that most people walk around thinking about.”

That includes the ups and downs of commodity costs and when people use their electric appliances or if their energy comes from wind power. A long list of fees and surcharges are also confusing many customers, making it hard to understand why their bills are increasing — and what, if anything, they can do about it.

Rising rates despite making their home more energy efficient

Barbour, who lives near Congress Park with his wife and two children, thought he was making a dent in his energy bill. To make their 1920s home more energy-efficient, he overhauled it — changed the windows, insulated the attic, rerouted the HVAC ducts, installed solar panels and a new furnace — renovations worth more than $72,000, according to his calculations.

It made a difference. His natural gas use dropped 8 percent in January from the previous year, according to CPR News’ review of his energy bills. The amount Xcel was asking for, however, was higher.

“It was concerning … as somebody who over the course of the last two years has made really significant energy efficiency improvements [and] has seen a pretty reasonable deduction in my overall electrical and gas consumption and purchases from Xcel,” he said.