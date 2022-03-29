Sen. Hickenlooper says he will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

After meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday, Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said he will vote for her confirmation.

In a statement, he said Jackson “will add a much-needed voice and perspective to the other justices. I’m thrilled to help put her on the Supreme Court with my vote.”

Hickenlooper said she has a “brilliant legal mind” and highlighted her work as a public defender and as a trial judge, adding she understands how the justice system “affects real people.”

He also noted the historic nature of her nomination, describing it as “inspiring” and reflective of the country. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Both Colorado senators have indicated their support for Jackson’s nomination, along with most of the Democratic caucus, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Bennet met with Jackson last week. Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema has not stated publicly where she stands on Jackson, but she has supported all of Biden’s judiciary picks thus far.