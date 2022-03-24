After meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Bennet affirms support for her confirmation

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said he will vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, calling her “smart” and “down-to-earth” after their meeting Thursday.

“Yes, I'm proud to want to support her,” he said.

Colorado’s senior senator met with Jackson on Capitol Hill a day after she wrapped up two days of questions — sometimes contentious — during her confirmation hearing.

Bennet said Jackson’s personality and background would be a welcome addition to the highest court.

Bennet’s one-on-one meeting lasted about 30 minutes. Sitting in his office afterwards, the Democratic senator said it was a good conversation. He wanted to hear more about her background, growing up in Miami, and what she thinks a person needs to bring to this position.

“I think what makes a good judge is someone who’s really knowledgeable about the law, has a sense of what the wider world looks like around them, and can set aside their biases to render justice and I think she has a similar view,” Bennet said.

The two also discussed one of the main lines of questioning Jackson faced from some Republican senators during her confirmation hearing — that she was not tough enough on crime, in particular her sentencing in a few child pornography cases.

Bennet said he thought it was important to hear directly from Jackson. “It wasn’t different from what we heard yesterday. She explained how the sentencing guidelines work and the way in which they interact with other statues.” In the end, he said he was satisfied with her answer.

During the committee’s questioning on Wednesday, Jackson seemed weary of the repeated focus on this topic by some Republican senators. “What I regret is that in a hearing about my qualification to be a justice on the Supreme Court, we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences,” Jackson said to Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

A number of news organizations fact checked Republicans’ claims, finding them misleading.