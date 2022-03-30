Indie 102.3 celebrates Cesar Chavez Day

Bringing you songs that support and continue the Chicano Rights Movement.

Denver Public Library Rocky Mountain News Collection Cesar Chavez, pictured at left with Colorado Chicano activist Corky Gonzales, visited Colorado several times.

When the term Civil Rights Movement is mentioned, speeches and marches from Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, come to mind. The 1960s proved to be a spring board for several movements that intersected and worked with The Civil Rights Movement, including The Chicano Rights Movement.

Overly simplified, Chicano identity celebrates Indigenous heritage, culture, and history, with particular emphasis on Mexican roots. Much of the Chicano Rights Movement lends itself to fighting for justice and equality of those who come from native Mexican descent, and education and practice of pre-Columbian colonization and genocide. Though the Chicano Rights Movement coincided and worked alongside the Civil Rights Movement, it wasn't until 2014 that a federally recognized holiday was created to honor a leader among it - Cesar Chavez. The day is celebrated on the date of his birth, March 31st.

Cesar Chavez was a co-founder, along with Dolores Huerta, of the organization, the National Farm Workers Association, and merged with the Filipino founded Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee, to create United Farm Workers. These organizations were created to protect the rights of California farm workers, who were (and still are) working for below poverty pay. Chavez helped organize and educate workers, while traveling the United States. He, like Dr. King, took to his organizing in a non-violent manner. He helped organize marches, protests, and boycotts.

Denver's contribution to the Chicano Movement was not - and is not - insignificant. Denver's own Corky Gonzales led the Crusade For Justice in the city, fighting for justice and equality in the city. In 1969, 150 students staged a walkout of West High School after a teacher made racist remarks about those of Mexican descent, which contributed to the attendance of the First Chicano Youth Liberation Conference. Denver has, in fact, been celebrating Cesar Chavez since 2003.

The Movement is still being supported to this day, that fights for equality, justice and education across the country. Denver's Chicano community is home to internationally known organizers, artists, and musicians.

In the same way that we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are celebrating the music that supports non-violent protest, with songs throughout the day from artists uplifting the Chicano Movement.

Alice Bag - "Spark"