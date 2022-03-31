Majority of Coloradans drive distracted, according to new CDOT survey

A new Colorado Department of Transportation survey found that a vast majority of drivers in the state are distracted when behind the wheel.

The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected Colorado addresses in 2021 and completed by 616 people. Respondents were asked over 30 questions, most of them pertaining to recent driving habits.

Among respondents, 91 percent of people said they drove while distracted at least once during the week they completed the survey. More than half of them said they drive distracted “often” or “always.”