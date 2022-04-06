Dangerous fire conditions to persist through Thursday as high winds continue
High winds will continue to blow across the state Wednesday and Thursday, worsening critical fire conditions in some communities.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through Thursday for most of the Front Range, including areas along I-25 and on the Eastern Plains. Strong gusts of winds up to 65 mph and low humidity pose considerable fire danger for people living in those areas.
Wildfire restrictions are being enforced in some areas. Officials say outdoor burning should be avoided in high wind areas, as fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Firefighters in Aurora worked on a fire overnight that burned “dumpsters, fields and buildings,” displacing 10 people. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Residents should follow basic fire safety tips to avoid causing a disaster, according to the NWS:
- Follow local fire burning restrictions.
- Avoid using outdoor equipment, such as lawn mowers, that may cause sparks.
- Make sure vehicle chains don’t drag on roads.
- Pack a “go kit” in case you have to evacuate.
People can sign up for emergency alerts from their county here.
