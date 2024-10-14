The Colorado Voter’s Guide to the 2024 Election

Welcome, voter

This election season has been filled with events unlike almost anything in the nation’s history. One presidential candidate survived two attempts on his life while the other stepped into the race at the 11th hour, without going through the primaries. Closer to home, Coloradans have more than a dozen consequential measures to vote on, from ranked-choice voting that could change the way candidates are elected to cementing abortion rights on the heels of an overturned Roe v. Wade.

As we assembled this guide, our team spoke with thousands of voters like you across the state to understand which issues you care about most as part of our Voter Voices initiative. Once we identified the top concerns, we got to work questioning candidates, reviewing their websites and watching forums and debates. Their profiles below were directly shaped by you.

We hope these resources help you feel informed and allow you to cast your ballot with confidence. And if you are looking for Southern Colorado or Denver-specific issues, you can find those guides below.

Happy voting.