Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

The Colorado Voter’s Guide to the 2024 Election

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Welcome, voter

This election season has been filled with events unlike almost anything in the nation’s history. One presidential candidate survived two attempts on his life while the other stepped into the race at the 11th hour, without going through the primaries. Closer to home, Coloradans have more than a dozen consequential measures to vote on, from ranked-choice voting that could change the way candidates are elected to cementing abortion rights on the heels of an overturned Roe v. Wade.

As we assembled this guide, our team spoke with thousands of voters like you across the state to understand which issues you care about most as part of our Voter Voices initiative. Once we identified the top concerns, we got to work questioning candidates, reviewing their websites and watching forums and debates. Their profiles below were directly shaped by you.

We hope these resources help you feel informed and allow you to cast your ballot with confidence. And if you are looking for Southern Colorado or Denver-specific issues, you can find those guides below.

Happy voting.

Kevin J. Beaty

Jump To

Amendments + Propositions
congressional races
judicial info
board of Education + Regents
rtd district races
Top colorado issues, according to voters
FAQ + Resources
KRCC's Southern Colorado Voter Guide
DenverITE'S Denver voter guide
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Statewide Ballot Measures

AMENDMENT G
AMENDMENT H
AMENDMENT I
AMENDMENT J
AMENDMENT K
Amendment 79
PROPOSTIION 80
PROPOSITION 127
PROPOSITION 128
PROPOSITION 129
PROPOSITION 130
PROPOSITION 131
PROPOSITION JJ
PROPOSITION KK
Veronica Penney/CPR News

Colorado Congressional District Races

Click your district to learn more about the candidates on your ballot.

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
8TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Not sure which district you're in? Find out using this map.

Colorado Judicial Election Resources

How to Judge a judge (coming soon)
Click to explore 2024 judicial performance evaluations
Colorado Board of Education & Board of Regents Candidates

BOARD OF EDUCATION CANDIDATES
MEET THE BOARD OF REGENTS CANDIDATES
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

RTD District Races

MEET THE DISTRICT CANDIDATES
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Want guidance on specific issues?

Colorado voters have been telling us all year which issues matter most to them through the Voter Voices survey. Use these guides to learn more about the power different offices on your ballot have to impact the things you care about.

IMMIGRATION
COST OF LIVING
HOUSING (Coming soon)
CLIMATE and nATURAL rESOURCES (Coming soon)
DEMOCRACY and GOOD GOVERNMENT (Coming soon)

2024 Election FAQ and Resources

How to vote (and be sure it’s counted) in the general election
A ballot’s journey: How your vote gets counted in Colorado
2024 Blue Book
2024 Libro Azul
GoVoteColorado.com
Click to find your sample ballot
Click to track your ballot
Voter Guide credits

Written by Caitlyn Kim, Kiara DeMare, Nathaniel Minor, Bente Birkeland, Paolo Zialcita and Megan Verlee, with help from Tony Gorman, Jenny Brundin, Michelle P. Fulcher, Andrew Kenney, Elaine Tassy, Dan Boyce, Ben Markus and Stephanie Rivera.

Edited by Megan Verlee, with help from Alison Borden, Kevin Dale, Joe Wertz, Chuck Murphy and Stephanie Rivera.

Produced by Lauren Antonoff Hart.