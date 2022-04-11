Interview: Colorado Democratic Chairwoman Morgan Carroll will focus on efforts to reach Latino populations in 2022 elections

With the representation of a new congressional district up for grabs, Democrats recognize that Latino votes will be the deciding factor.

Congressional District 8 is nearly 40% Latino. Morgan Carroll, the chairwoman of the Colorado Democratic Party, said this population will not only decide the fate of congressional representation, but of representation across the board, including the CU Board of Regents, the state board of education and others.

“It is a powerful voting bloc, and no vote in that community can be assumed taken for granted,” Carroll said in an interview with Colorado Matters' Ryan Warner. “We have to be on the ground listening … it has to be a priority or it would be at someone’s peril not to give proper focus.”

Carroll was responding to criticism from non-partisan Latino organizations that said neither the Democrats or Republicans have historically ignored their communities until the last, critical moment. Since Congressional District 8 also has the fewest registered voters, Carroll said Colorado Democrats have been focusing on registration efforts for Latinos for the past year.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Ryan Warner: Morgan, welcome back to the program.

Morgan Caroll: Thank you. Good to be here.

Warner: Midterm election years are almost always an uphill battle for the party in power, which in this case is yours, true at both the state and US capitals. A composite of polls shows 53% of Americans disapprove now of President Joe Biden. Are you worried in this environment?

Caroll: Worried? No. But working hard, yes. In Colorado, the president and Democrats are actually still doing quite well.

Warner: What do you point to say that? Are you seeing polls?

Caroll: I am. And I'm seeing approval ratings in the state, that still show a decent margin of positive approval for Democrats.

Warner: Bucking the national trend, you're saying?

Caroll: But we're above the national trend. But I do think that there's something we learn from these polls. And I actually don't think it's as much about Democratic popularity or Republican popularity, as much as it is voters are still struggling.

What I see in that is people don't think we've done everything that we need to do for them yet. So obviously we've accomplished a lot of what we said we were going to do. Things are getting better. Maybe not fast enough. Things can still get better. They can still get worse. So I think we're smart to approach midterms, understanding that people are still struggling. They're less interested in political parties and more interested in what we're going to do for their bottom line, for their kids, for their lives.

There are, of course, people who are die-hards in the political parties either way, but this midterm or any other, if we're not speaking the language of what is important to voters, then we're missing the mark.

Warner: What's an example of a struggle that voters have, that Americans have that you think Democrats ought to be addressing?

Caroll: I think we have to understand that underneath issues of whether you can pay your bills, whether you can afford to have a place to live, whether your kids can go to school, mental health challenges are on the rise. Anyone who's trying to parent in this whole period of a pandemic has had a lot of extra stress on themselves and their kids, anyone who's tried to teach.

But we understand that beyond the issues that people are facing, that anxiety and depression and stress, like our country is just still very stressed out. And that means it's cumulative. It doesn't go away overnight with one issue, whether it's been people affected by the pandemic, whether it's people who've had to telecommute from home, whether it's people who've tried to figure out how to homeschool their kids. An election doesn't change all that overnight.

Warner: And so isn't that kind of the recipe for an enthusiasm gap. I mean, people are distracted, people are dealing with unprecedented hardships. And as you say, that may not be able to change in one election. Why turn out to vote? Are you facing that as Democrats?

Caroll: I think we do need to give people a reason to vote and understand that their vote will decide whether things continue to get better or less we assume that it can't get worse, it can. And we do need to drive a direct line between decisions at the polls, what policies are made, how they're implemented and what is going to happen in their everyday life.

Warner: Well, give me an example of what Democrats would do to bring down the cost of living if they're allowed to maintain power.

Caroll: So one good example is when Democrats got the trifecta at the state legislature.

Warner: That means that they have the State House, the State Senate, and the Governor's Mansion.

Caroll: Exactly. And what they did is they closed corporate tax loopholes and created the first-ever affordable housing fund. We have seen, for example, on affordability in rural parts of the state in particular, broadband is absolutely essential for healthcare, for having a job, and for being able to have educational options. That was part of Biden's package, the bipartisan infrastructure package meant an investment in broadband. And we did the same thing at the state level. That affects your pocketbook in terms of what your job choices are.

The affordable housing fund. We have literally looked at grant programs, partnering with local governments for getting affordable housing brought up. These were all under Democratic leadership, these were new, and this is the kind of thing that will end and not be funded. And really when we saw Republicans in control, there was nothing done here. It was everybody's on your own. And if you can't afford it, it's too bad.

Warner: There's a Democrat named Alex Walker who's running to unseat the incumbents and provocateur, Lauren Boebert in the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Grand Junction and Pueblo. Walker has made a splash on social media. I'd like to play a snippet of an Instagram video he posted in March.

Alex Walker: I believe that if Democrats played half as smart and half as shameless as Republicans, we would never lose another election again. Did you know that 71% of Americans agree with Democratic policies? Probably not because we lose most of the elections we run in. Democrats don't have a messaging problem. We have a ruthlessness problem. I loved Michelle Obama's quote. "When they go low, we go high." Let's not forget America burned three months later. When they go low, I'll be waiting with a chainsaw.

Warner: Do Democrats have a ruthlessness problem?

Caroll: I don't think so. I really fear when I've seen the right-wing of this country lose empathy and value cruelty and ruthlessness. It's changed our culture. And it's actually embraced violent speech and violent concepts. I do think there's a way to be forceful about who we are and what we stand for and getting it out. Ruthlessness doesn't help anybody. It just means that we've got two main political parties that would be devolving into cruelty, and cruelty is not part of our platform.

Warner: Where could Democrats be more forceful?

Caroll: I was starting to say earlier on what we have accomplished and what's at stake. So let me give you an example of being more forceful. I don't think we have two mainstream political parties in the United States of America anymore. I believe the leadership of the Republican party has been hijacked by a militia wing, that is acting more like a cult than a political party. That is forceful.

But I also think I can back it up. I'm not interested in calling names. I'm interested in democracy. And what we're seeing is a trend of an embrace by a major political party in this country, an embrace of conspiracy theories, an embrace of hate speech, an embrace of name-calling, and tearing each other down, and belittling, and demeaning and bullying as part of an actual platform for a political party.

Warner: It sounds to me like you've had to make a transition as chair of the state Democratic Party from seeing the Republicans as an equal and worthy opponent to something else. Is that what I'm hearing?

Caroll: You are hearing that because the party that I see now has embraced corruption, violent speech, violent behavior, and has frankly been dangerous. It has led to an increase in terms of death threats against elected officials, elections officials, even the chair of the Republican party was part of a militia organization that called for summary execution of people who disagree with him.

Warner: I'll say, so that's FEC United, from which Kristi Burton Brown has cut ties.

Caroll: That's right, but that's not normal. And my concern is, is 'just because' becomes common and persistent over time that we think that this is somehow normal. It's not normal. And so you are very correct to say that I no longer see myself as dealing with two political parties with slightly different philosophies or beliefs about how to best govern. And this is now, if you watched any of the Republican primary or assemblies, any of the mainstream Republicans that are not embracing conspiracy theories and not embracing a more violent speech and call to arms are losing, or they're only getting on the ballot through petitions.

Warner: Well, and isn't that the fundamental question. Republicans are winning.

Caroll: Not in Colorado, but Colorado is a mixed state. They are winning in parts of the country. And even as we hold here, I fear for people in the parts of our country whose lives and personhood are in danger, based on Republicans in control, who are aggressively undermining people's freedoms and their rights.

In Colorado, we're in a better position. And if we hold in the midterm elections, people have a choice. We can still be that beacon for good elections, for personal freedoms and liberties, but there are real pockets. If we want to know what happens when Republicans get in charge, we don't have to speculate.

Warner: We have spent some time in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District, which sort of latches onto I-25 extending from Thornton in the south, Brighton, up to Berthould, Greeley. And this is portions of Adams, Larimer and Weld Counties. It was drawn to be highly competitive. How do Democrats win there?

Caroll: The 8th Congressional District is very competitive and we win because we are better for working people and for working families. This district is a good cross-section of what a lot of families in Colorado are facing. And so whether we do economic and tax policies that are about every Coloradan or for billionaires is going to matter in this district. Whether we fully fund our schools, which Democrats support, is going to really directly affect life and opportunity for people in this district.