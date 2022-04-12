Mozart was a fashionista. Stylish clothes were a must for him.
Mozart loved to dress well, and spent large sums of money on extravagant clothes and the latest fashions. His sense of style was just another extension of his creativity.
Mozart's flair for fashion developed at an early age, when he often wore hand-me-downs from royal children. Mozart spent much of his childhood dazzling Europe's royalty and societal elite with his extraordinary keyboard skills, and sometimes the Mozart family would be "paid" for those performances with gifts of clothes the children of high society parents had outgrown.
His taste for bright, fine fabrics only grew as he got older.
In this episode of Mozart Snapshots, Colorado pianist Katie Mahan takes us inside the world of 18th century men's fashion at the Salzburger Kostümverleih, where she discovers how unsanitary those powdered wigs were.
