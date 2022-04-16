Wildfire north of Lyons prompts evacuations, spews smoke over Larimer and Boulder counties

Updated at 8:27 a.m.

A small wildfire burning in the foothills north of Lyons has prompted evacuations and a smoke health advisory for residents in Larimer and Boulder counties.

The 37E Fire had burned an estimated 114 acres as of Saturday morning, according to the Larimer County sheriff’s office. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was about 30 percent contained as of Saturday morning, the sheriff's department said, and 100 personnel continued working.

The Larimer sheriff's department ordered residents near Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road to evacuate. Orders are also in place for residents of Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer-Boulder county line.

The Poudre County electric co-op said the fire damaged power poles and left many customers without electricity. Crews restored power to many residents overnight, the provider said in a tweet.

Crews are still working to replace four power poles damaged by the blaze.

State health officials have issued an air quality health alert through at least Saturday morning for people in Larimer and Boulder counties.

Wildfire smoke can aggravate heart and lung problems — especially for the very young and the elderly. The biggest smoke risk is close to the fire and in mountain valleys.

