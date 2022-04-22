Democratic state lawmaker arrested for DUI
Rep. Matt Gray was arrested for a DUI last night in Broomfield. his Democratic colleague, Rep. Chris Kennedy of Lakewood, confirmed the incident and said Gray’s children weren’t in the vehicle and no-one was hurt.
“He is currently at home with family talking about treatment options,” said Kennedy.
Gray, who represents Broomfield, sits on the Transportation and Local Governments Committee. No decisions have been made yet about whether he will keep that committee assignment, or when he’ll return the legislative session, which is in its final three weeks.
This is a developing story and will be updated
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!