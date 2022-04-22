Democratic state lawmaker arrested for DUI

April 22, 2022
State Rep. Matt Gray at a signing ceremony for SB21-260 on Thursday, June 17, 2021, underneath Interstate 70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill, beside Clear Creek. The transportation funding bill passed this legislative session is projected to raise $5.4 billion by the 2031-32 fiscal year.

Rep. Matt Gray was arrested for a DUI last night in Broomfield. his Democratic colleague, Rep. Chris Kennedy of Lakewood, confirmed the incident and said Gray’s children weren’t in the vehicle and no-one was hurt. 

“He is currently at home with family talking about treatment options,” said Kennedy.

Gray, who represents Broomfield, sits on the Transportation and Local Governments Committee. No decisions have been made yet about whether he will keep that committee assignment, or when he’ll return the legislative session, which is in its final three weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated

