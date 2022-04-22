Democratic state lawmaker arrested for DUI

Rep. Matt Gray was arrested for a DUI last night in Broomfield. his Democratic colleague, Rep. Chris Kennedy of Lakewood, confirmed the incident and said Gray’s children weren’t in the vehicle and no-one was hurt.

“He is currently at home with family talking about treatment options,” said Kennedy.

Gray, who represents Broomfield, sits on the Transportation and Local Governments Committee. No decisions have been made yet about whether he will keep that committee assignment, or when he’ll return the legislative session, which is in its final three weeks.

This is a developing story and will be updated