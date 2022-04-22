Peak Colorado wildfire season will start earlier and last longer, predict forecasters

The extreme fire conditions gripping Colorado won’t disappear over the next few months, according to an annual wildfire outlook released by state officials Friday.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control warns that high temperatures and dry weather will likely persist into the summer, priming forests and grasslands for blazes. Projections suggest the peak of the fire season will start in mid-May, weeks earlier than usual, with extreme drought conditions expected to last into July.

Those conditions will leave every part of Colorado vulnerable to wildfires at some point during the next three months, but not all areas will face the same degree of danger at the same time.

State fire officials expect southern Colorado to face the greatest risk in May, but conditions for large wildfires will then extend across the state. Monsoon rains could bring some relief to the Western Slope in July, but forecasters predict wildfire weather will persist in the Front Range and Eastern Plains later into the summer.

At a press conference Friday, Mike Morgan, the director of the state fire agency, said the volatile factors will make it nearly impossible to set prescribed burns to reduce flammable fuels. With fewer opportunities for "good fires," Morgan said the state plans to smother blazes before they burn homes and ecosystems.