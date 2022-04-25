Biden administration resumes oil and gas leases on public lands, but significantly cuts back where that can happen in Colorado

In the first week of his presidency, President Biden signed an executive order to halt oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters in an effort to limit climate-warming emissions. But after a federal judge in Louisiana ordered that the sales resume, the administration is moving forward with its first onshore sales of oil and natural gas drilling leases on public lands.

At the same time, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is slashing the amount of land available for oil and gas development, an 80 percent reduction of the number of acres companies had originally expressed interest in developing for drilling in nine states.

In Colorado, the original request was for 119 parcels for new oil and gas projects covering 141,675 acres. The bureau said it conducted additional environmental reviews of these parcels, engaged with Tribes and communities and prioritized people’s interests in public lands. That resulted in the bureau approving less than 5 percent of that request — just nine parcels covering 5,275 acres are eligible for oil and gas lease sales in June for Colorado.

The U.S. Department of the Interior called the move a significant reform of onshore oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said it’s a “reset” on “how and what we consider to be the highest and best use of Americans’ resources for the benefit of all current and future generations.”

“For too long, the federal oil and gas leasing programs have prioritized the wants of extractive industries above local communities, the natural environment, the impact on our air and water, the needs of Tribal Nations, and, moreover, other uses of our shared public lands,” Haaland said.