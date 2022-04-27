Southbound I-25 reopens between Castle Rock and Larkspur after radioactive equipment falls off truck

The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Larkspur reopened early Wednesday afternoon after a closure caused delays for several hours.

The Colorado State Patrol said the closure happened around noon after a radioactive piece of equipment fell off a truck near the Tomah Road exit. Hazmat crews responded to the scene.

The equipment in question was a density gauge, a portable device commonly used in manufacturing and construction. Gauges contain a small amount of radioactive material that is covered by a blocking shield, which may have shattered after it fell off the truck, said Master State Trooper Gary Cutler.

“We required at least a 300-foot radius around the radioactive material for it to be cleaned up,” Cutler said. “It (was) rough getting around the southbound side due to the cleanup activity there.”

Drivers should expect delays as traffic clears up in the area.

Earlier in the afternoon, highway camera images showed a large backup of cars exiting the highway south of Plum Creek Parkway near Castle Rock.

Northbound lanes between Colorado Springs and Denver remain open.