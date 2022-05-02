Small wildfire near Holly on Eastern Plains — now under control — causes power outage

A fire near the town of Holly on Colorado's Eastern Plains caused a power outage that was restored late Sunday night. A local newspaper also reported that one building was destroyed in the fire. It's unclear where that building was.

Lightning started the fire north of Holly, near the Kansas border, before dark Sunday, authorities said. High winds allowed it to spread before it was brought under control before 10 p.m. Radar images in the area show a severe thunderstorm moving through the area around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The area is under a freeze watch tonight, as is much of Southern Colorado