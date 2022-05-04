In housing-scarce Glenwood Springs, voters reject proposal for 300 apartments, townhomes

Glenwood Springs voters have overturned city leaders’ annexation of a 16-acre parcel of land, effectively killing a plan to build 300 new homes in the increasingly expensive and under-housed Western Slope city.

Unofficial results released late Tuesday show residents voting to repeal the annexation 1,437 to 904.

Opponents of the proposal say they hope city leaders learn from those results and now start to trust and respect their constituents who have long opposed the proposal called 480 Donegan.

“It should have been our elected officials who recognized that we were correct in judging the 480 project to be wrong for the time, … wrong for the location, and wrong for the community,” Laurie Raymond, a local small-business owner and member of Glenwood Springs Citizens for Sensible Development, wrote in an email.

Raymond and other opponents said the proposal for relatively dense townhomes and apartments on the west end of Glenwood Springs would have made evacuation during a wildfire much more difficult.