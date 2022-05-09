To buy a home in this competitive market, Coloradans compromise and bring a whole lot of cash

Realtor Carrol Rhead with CJV Realty in Denver said buyers are giving up a lot right now, including waiving inspections or offering non-refundable earnest money.

“They’re basically giving any piece of cash that they have left to be able to step into a home,” Rhead said. “And I think that’s created a little bit of a danger situation for buyers. They’re stepping in and really going to be immediately cash poor possibly, but I think in the long term it sets them up to build that equity going forward.”

Ashley Cosgrove moved to Colorado about 10 years ago. She teaches at Overland High School in Aurora. She believes there is no such thing as a “starter home” anymore, and that as a teacher, she doesn’t make enough money to be able to buy, “which is really frustrating because I’m working in the community that I can’t even afford to live in,” she said.

There are several reasons for the lack of home inventory: construction has been low ever since the Great Recession when home building was seen as a riskier investment in the wake of the mortgage crisis. More recently, supply chain issues and labor shortages have further slowed down building, according to REcolorado.

The real estate service’s data shows that new listings are more likely to be in higher price ranges; there are more listings over $500,000 now than there were in 2021. Local opposition to individual housing projects stops some developments before they get started.

Meanwhile, the number of buyers has gone up. Like Cosgrove, lots of people have moved to Colorado in the past 10 years, and some came with significant money to spend after selling more expensive homes elsewhere. Low-interest rates in the pandemic encouraged people to buy. Some people entering the stage of life where they want to buy homes can get help from their parents to make down payments. Large and small investors have found opportunities in buying properties that may have traditionally been available as “starter homes.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Brizai Gomez Cortes, left, and Victor Galvan Ramirez working at their home in Englewood. The couple has been looking for months for a new home in the Denver area and are finding themselves priced out of everything that catches their eyes.

Assistance is available for would-be homebuyers in Colorado.

Realtors say Coloradans have to get creative to be able to buy in this market. There are numerous organizations that provide resources for homebuyers, particularly people who make below a certain income. Some, like the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority and metroDPA, offer loans for down payments or closing costs. The Dearfield Fund provides no-interest loans to Black and African American Denverites buying their first homes in the metro area.

A program called the Open Hand Initiative provided Valery Keys, a Navy veteran, with a grant to help her buy her first home. The grant helped her pay off old debts, which improved her credit enough that she could close on a home in December 2021. “I have a great kitchen with amazing stainless steel appliances,” she said. “It has a water softener, play areas, it’s just a dream come true.”

Owning is about more than those tangible things, though. “As a divorced single mom, I wanted to finally start earning equity,” Keys said.

For Keys, building that equity means achieving stability. “Part of the American dream is homeownership and owning land – having something that I can pass onto my children,” she said. “But more than that: showing my children [that] if I can do it, they can do it. Showing my children that this isn’t something that’s just for some people, that this is something for us.”

Cleo Lewis, a mortgage broker who helped found the Open Hand Initiative, said the program used all of its seed funding to give out five $5,000 grants in the past six months. The program is raising more money to fund another round of grants.