WATCH NOW: Journey to Freedom: Building Community Through Song
Watch for "Journey to Freedom: Building Community Song" from the comfort of your home Saturday, May 14th at 7:30pm. Stream this community event created in partnership with from The Spirituals Project Choir and M. Roger Holland, II. The event the culmination of our year-long Spirituals Radio Project.
Stream the event May 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Also joining us May 14th: The Center for African American Health, The Denver Black Reparations Council and the Denver Children's Choir.
Bravo!
