Gas bills for Xcel Energy customers would rise 11 percent under a cold weather cost plan approved by judge

Xcel Energy should charge customers $509 million to recoup unprecedented natural gas costs from a nationwide cold snap last year, an administrative law judge recommended this week.

Recovering those costs would result in residential gas bills rising by 11 percent for 30 months, according to a decision filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday. Residential electric bills would also rise by 2 percent for two years.

The state’s Office of the Utility Consumer Advocate plans to appeal the decision to the commission.

“Xcel could’ve taken various actions that it failed to do … that would’ve saved customers a lot of money,” said Director Cindy Schonhaut.

Administrative Law Judge Melody Mirbaba approved Xcel’s proposal despite also finding the company failed to warn residents to cut down on their energy use during the 2021 cold snap. She said the company performed well and agreed not to recoup about $150 million it could have charged customers.

“While the Company’s actions during the extreme weather event were not perfect, by and large, the Company acted prudently based on the information available to it at the time, which was no easy task given the numerous complicating factors that it faced,” she wrote in her recommendation.