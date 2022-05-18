Polis comparison of abortion to ‘nose job’ upsets Colorado progressive groups

In the interview, Polis declined to take a position on a state Constitutional amendment protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado.

“Haven't seen language, but I am pro-choice [and I] want to protect a woman's right to choose. We did it in statute. If you put something similar in the constitution that made sure women and doctors wouldn't be put in jail for any pregnancies, of course I would be inclined to support it, but I'd want to see what that was and what you're doing first. And that there weren't any unintended consequences.”

Polis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One advocate for abortion rights said his remarks ran counter to conversations she had with Polis and his staff early in the legislative session when it appeared the governor favored amending the Constitution rather than simply passing a bill preserving in statute the right to an abortion.

Reproductive rights activist Dusti Gurule said she was frustrated.

Gurule heads the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR) and was part of the coalition that helped pass the Reproductive Health Equity Act at the legislature this spring. Gurule said that at a meeting with Polis and some of his senior staff in late January about the proposed legislation, he pushed to send the issue to voters in the form of an amendment.

“They were suggesting, or purporting, that running a ballot measure would be a better approach,” said Gurule about the meeting. “And we're like, ‘actually, no, we need this bill. We want your support. We expect that you sign it when we get it through.’”

Polis gave mixed signals about the best approach toward preserving abortion rights in the state

Abortion rights activists had been talking about introducing a bill since early December 2021, when the Supreme Court heard arguments in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization and it appeared possible a majority of justices would support undermining or overturning Roe v Wade.

Advocates and lawmakers had the bill ready when the legislature convened in January, but there were delays behind the scenes about the best time to introduce it. Gurule and Karen Middleton, the president of Cobalt, a grassroots organization which advocates for abortion access and reproductive rights, sought the meeting with Polis when they heard he might favor a different approach.

“I think that there were some policymakers and the governor who thought that trying to put it into the constitution this year made sense,” said Middelton. “And in a normal year it might have, but the fact that we had the Dobbs decision coming, it didn't.”

The Reproductive Health Equity Act was introduced as House Bill 1279 on March 3, nearly halfway through the session. Its journey through the legislature was marked by long, contentious debates, as the Republican minority tried to slow it down. It was one of the highest profile bills Democrats passed this year, with Polis signing it into law on April 4.

Middleton and others said they feel like Polis, who has long declared his support for abortion rights, is looking at the issue through a political lens.

“I believe he supports abortion rights and he has been a longtime advocate and has been involved in this for years,” said Middleton. “ I think the nature of the way the interview was characterized, you know, one, he has a message he's trying to save people money, he's going into an election.”

Gurule said her understanding of the January conversation was that voter turnout in the midterm election was a key consideration about running a ballot measure. Polis and other Democrats in statewide elected office are on the ballot.

“That was sort of the inference, right? Like this issue brings progressive voters out to vote. I'm like, yeah and don't forget, we're the ones who elected you in office to actually do your job as the governor and/or legislators. So let's do that. And then let's figure out where we can build and add.”