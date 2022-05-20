Elijah McClain’s mother sues former lawyer over $3.9 million bill

Even though McClain fired her, Newman’s firm is trying to collect 40 percent of the money, or $3.9 million, McClain received from the lawsuit settlement with the city of Aurora for the police death of her son.

The city settled with McClain and Mosley, for $15 million last November. This is the largest known settlement for police violence in the state’s history.

Shortly after firing Newman, McClain hired another lawyer, Qusair Mohamedbhai, who, the following year, helped settle with the city. Sheneen McClain received $10 million from that lawsuit and Mosely received $5 million.

Both Newman and Mohamedbhai received 40 percent cuts from those respective settlements.

“It’s like you’re supposed to be helping me, and you’re coming after me. I have to fight it,” McClain said. “It’s part of Elijah's justice. This is a part of Elijah's justice. She’s trying to take away from who my son is. She’s a part of the system too.”

Newman’s firm, Killmer, Lane & Newman, said in a statement that for decades, they have fought for clients to protect constitutional rights.

“This is not just what we do, it is who we are and what we believe,” the statement said. “Our team poured our hearts and souls into seeking justice for the McClain family and helped them achieve the largest civil rights settlement in Colorado history. We stand by our hard work on this case. The allegations are misleading, and in many cases entirely false.”