Aurora settles with Elijah McClain’s family for $15 million

Aurora has agreed to pay the family of Elijah McClain $15 million.

McClain’s family sued the city alleging police and paramedics violated the 23-year-old’s civil rights during the August 2019 stop that led to his death.

Police officers tackled McClain and placed him in a chokehold. When EMTs from Aurora Fire arrived on the scene they administered an inappropriately high dose of ketamine in an attempt to sedate him. McClain died in a hospital a few days later.

The $15 million is the largest known settlement for police violence in state history. Last year, the city of Northglenn paid out $9 million to families after a 2017 police shooting left one man dead and a woman paralyzed.

Elijah’s mother, Sheneen McClain, said on Friday the settlement money will not bring back her son.

“I’m numb,” she said. “I wish Elijah was here now and I didn’t have this pile of money.”

But she said the settlement sends a message that Aurora’s officers — particularly those who attempted to arrest McClain in August 2019 — were wrong.

“That’s what the lawsuit settlement says to me, is that Aurora, Colorado, (is) accountable,” she said.