Award-winning film that uses mobile home parks to take on class and economic inequality coming back to Colorado

Sara Terry’s award-winning documentary A Decent Home — about mobile home parks, class, and economic inequity — is coming back to Colorado. The Denver Film Festival hosted the world premiere in 2021, and now the film is returning with free screenings beginning in Aurora on May 28.

Park residents and Colorado affordable housing organizations are partnering to present the community screening campaign. Two free screenings are set for the Aurora History Museum on May 28th at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Terry told CPR last year that as a former journalist turned documentarian, she was looking for her next story when she saw an advertisement for investors to learn how to buy and sell mobile home parks. Terry said that as she dug deeper, she uncovered the exploitation of some of the most economically vulnerable groups in the U.S.

“It's a community look at a national issue and it's also, it's the first documentary ever made on mobile home parks. Nobody's ever made one,” Terry said. “That's just part and parcel of the stigmatization that we place on that type of home and living.”

Here’s a list of additional Colorado screenings of the film: