Award-winning film that uses mobile home parks to take on class and economic inequality coming back to Colorado
Sara Terry’s award-winning documentary A Decent Home — about mobile home parks, class, and economic inequity — is coming back to Colorado. The Denver Film Festival hosted the world premiere in 2021, and now the film is returning with free screenings beginning in Aurora on May 28.
Park residents and Colorado affordable housing organizations are partnering to present the community screening campaign. Two free screenings are set for the Aurora History Museum on May 28th at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Terry told CPR last year that as a former journalist turned documentarian, she was looking for her next story when she saw an advertisement for investors to learn how to buy and sell mobile home parks. Terry said that as she dug deeper, she uncovered the exploitation of some of the most economically vulnerable groups in the U.S.
“It's a community look at a national issue and it's also, it's the first documentary ever made on mobile home parks. Nobody's ever made one,” Terry said. “That's just part and parcel of the stigmatization that we place on that type of home and living.”
Here’s a list of additional Colorado screenings of the film:
- May 28 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Aurora History Museum, Aurora
- June 3 at 5 p.m.: Durango Public Library, Durango
- July 16 at 5:30 p.m.: University of Colorado, Eaton Building, Boulder
- July 17: Time, venue and location TBD
- July 18 at 6 p.m.: Freight Leadville, Leadville
- July 19 at 5:30 p.m.: Jefferson Unitarian Church, Golden
- July 20 at 6 p.m.: Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge - Auditorium, Breckenridge
- July 21 at 6 p.m.: Venue TBD, GypsumJuly 22 at 7 p.m.: Third Street Center South Lawn (outdoor), Carbondale
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!