Colorado wildfires: Cool, wet weather helps Simms, High Park fire crews reach 100% containment

Two wildfires that caused evacuations in Teller and Ouray counties last week are now out. Crews on the High Park and Simms fires said Monday night that both are 100 percent contained.

Firefighters plan to fly drones over both areas Tuesday to search for remaining hot spots, according to separate updates posted online by the fires’ incident management teams.

“Any areas of heat that might pose a threat to containment lines will be mopped up,” said Dan Dallas, incident commander for the Simms fire. The blaze destroyed at least 3 uninhabited outbuildings about 15 miles southwest of Montrose.

At last measurement, the Simms fire was estimated at 313 acres. The High Park fire was estimated to be 1,572 acres.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in either fire, and all evacuations have been lifted. The fires’ causes are still under investigation.

A cold front moving through the region is expected to keep fire activity at bay at least through Tuesday.

The favorable weather should also help crews working on the Plumtaw Fire near Pagosa Springs. Containment of the 721 acre fire nearly doubled to 51 percent on Monday, according to the incident teams’ latest online update.