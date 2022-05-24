Hate crimes are on the rise. Here’s what you can do to help prevent them

In the time since a gunman killed 10 people inside a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, it’s becoming clear that the suspect left warning signs about his attack, which is being investigated as a hate crime due to his racist online writings. His actions and words raised red flags in school and in online communities, but no one intervened to help prevent the attack.

Colorado is a hotbed for research and developing strategies to help prevent bias-motivated crimes, and experts here have ideas about what people can do in their daily lives to help stop attacks like the one in Buffalo, or a similar one in an El Paso Walmart in 2019, which targeted Latinos. It’s not just mass murder making this prevention work urgent right now: The Anti-Defamation League has noted 204 instances of white supremacist propaganda and incidents in Colorado in 2021 and 2022.

Psychologist Rachel Nielsen spoke with Colorado Matters about strategies for prevention. She is working on a project to fight targeted violence, which will roll out training for K-12 schools and colleges and universities starting in July. The project is in partnership with two groups born out of the Columbine massacre – the Frank DeAngelis Center and Nicoletti-Flater Associates – and it’s funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This is an edited transcript of our conversation.

How can we stop hateful ideologies from taking root?

The educational culture and the values of a school have a lot to do with mitigating these things early on in life, because freedom of speech goes so far in the U.S. A lot of hate speech falls under freedom of speech. So it comes down to our communities, our schools, and our faith organizations to draw the line about what we find culturally and socially acceptable way before it's something criminal.

In mission statements and value statements of school, for example, is it written in school policy that it's unacceptable and there are consequences for saying something racist to a peer? It really does come down to everyone taking up the charge and pushing for a positive, diverse, inclusive environment at schools.

How can an inclusive message be taught when prominent figures, including Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in Colorado, promote racist ideas like “replacement theory”?

I don't think it's ever too late, but these things do ebb and flow in our country. In recent years, we definitely have seen more racist attacks in the name of white supremacy or alt-right rhetoric. It is becoming mainstream.

That's part of the problem for young people, because their critical thinking is still developing. They're not sure where to get correct information. When they hear disinformation or misinformation come from people in power, like politicians, a vulnerable young person might be more likely to believe that this is the case, and then that becomes fuel on the fire for someone who's already angry, has a sense of personal grievance, and then latches onto a hate ideology.

Many people will espouse hate beliefs and not violently attack another individual. But when that voice becomes more of a mainstream opinion, then you can have people who are vulnerable to this pathway to violence who are more emboldened, because it is more familiar and common.