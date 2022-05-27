Photos: In Estonia, and a small world, Colorado’s National Guard plays a key role in annual military exercises and the defense of Northern Europe
With a wary eye on neighboring Russia, Estonia has been proudly and defiantly independent since 1991, and part of the EU since 2004.
On Saaremaa Island, NATO allies perform annual exercises as a show of force, to build tactical coordination and to reassure Estonia the West is committed to its defense.
The Colorado National Guard was behind the planning and command of a live-fire rocket exercise in which Estonian forces communicated with and controlled the launch from vehicles operated by troops from Oklahoma.
Another goal: Practicing speed and agility in deployment, including "hot refueling." Air Force special forces land a cargo plane that becomes a temporary mobile gas station for fighter jets.
The harbor town of Kuressaare on Saaremaa Island, which hosts the National Guard, is like the rest of Estonia: contested land. Western forces will return next year for training.
