Indie 102.3 celebrates Pride month with 10 artists you should get to know from the LGBTQ+ community
Pride month has arrived and Indie 102.3 will be celebrating the love, togetherness, and resistance of the LGBTQ+ community through the power of music. The many sounds of Pride stem from the 60s all the way to now featuring up and coming artists and icons-we'll be coloring the airwaves with the diverse sounds of queer artists all month long. Below we have created a list of 10 artists we'll be spotlighting that you should get to know. Check out the tunes of British rising star Arlo Parks to Grammy Award winner producer and DJ KAYTRANADA and with rocker Sasami and country crooner Orville Peck.
Looking for even more queer music to discover? Check out our Local 303. A monthly program that highlights Colorado musicians. This month we feature a lineup of 12 incredibly talented musicians from our LGBTQ+ community from all across the state.
Get an extra helping of pride with our monthly LGBTQ+ show Serve It! airing every first and third Sunday of the month at 8pm.
Arlo Parks
Softly spoken and the voice of an angel is British rising star Arlo Parks. The Mercury Prize winning artist is hot off her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams and now she's touring the world. Watch her perform some stripped down songs in our Indie Lounge during a Live Session.
Bloc Party
One of the break out indie bands of the 2010s, out of the UK came politically charged band Bloc Party. Open about his queerness, lead singer Kele Okereke made songs that reached LGBTQ+ audiences craving representation in rock.
Claud
Singer songwriter Claud made a triumphant debut in 2021 with LP Super Monster, the first release on Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory Records. Claud made a visit to the Indie Lounge to perform some of the singles in a special stripped down set during this Live Session.
Hurray for the Riff Raff
With a music career spanning back to 2008, Hurray for the Riff Raff has become a staple in the indie and folk world.
KAYTRANADA
Looking to groove? Canadian producer and DJ has you covered. From solo beats to major collaborations with Kali Uchis, Tinashe, Little Dragon and more the Grammy award winning artist has made a career of making people dance.
MUNA
Pop trio MUNA has been catapulted into stardom with their 2021 collab with Phoebe Bridgers "Silk Chiffon", official song of the summer. Now the band is set to tackle their first album off Bridgers' run label Saddest Factory Records. Hear all about it in our interview with Host Demi Harvey in this Session From Home.
Oliver Sim
1/3 of major indie band The xx, Oliver Sim makes his solo debut. Track "Hideous" tells the story of his HIV diagnosis.
Orville Peck
The mysterious masked singer has galloped into the hearts of music lovers and has revealed a whole new side to country music.
Sasami
Sasami wanted to create metal music and she succeeded with her latest album Squeeze. Inspired by a multitude of sounds Sasami has created a whole new era of experimental metal and rock.
Syd
The singer has been involved in music her whole life, coming from a musical family. A member of Odd Future and The Internet and a solo musician, Syd has kept busy creating smooth songs about love, heartbreak, and all the relationship elements in-between.
Stream our Serve It! Spotify playlist here. Over 8 hours of music from queer indie artists featured on the show.
