Indie 102.3 celebrates Pride month with 10 artists you should get to know from the LGBTQ+ community

Pride month has arrived and Indie 102.3 will be celebrating the love, togetherness, and resistance of the LGBTQ+ community through the power of music. The many sounds of Pride stem from the 60s all the way to now featuring up and coming artists and icons-we'll be coloring the airwaves with the diverse sounds of queer artists all month long. Below we have created a list of 10 artists we'll be spotlighting that you should get to know. Check out the tunes of British rising star Arlo Parks to Grammy Award winner producer and DJ KAYTRANADA and with rocker Sasami and country crooner Orville Peck.

Looking for even more queer music to discover? Check out our Local 303. A monthly program that highlights Colorado musicians. This month we feature a lineup of 12 incredibly talented musicians from our LGBTQ+ community from all across the state.

Get an extra helping of pride with our monthly LGBTQ+ show Serve It! airing every first and third Sunday of the month at 8pm.

Arlo Parks

Softly spoken and the voice of an angel is British rising star Arlo Parks. The Mercury Prize winning artist is hot off her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams and now she's touring the world. Watch her perform some stripped down songs in our Indie Lounge during a Live Session.