‘Common sense’ or ‘not productive’ — Colorado lawmakers speak out ahead of gun vote

Gun policy is front and center this week on Capitol Hill, and it’s highlighting the partisan rifts in Colorado’s delegation.

The House is getting ready to pass the Protect Our Children Act later today. Among other things, the bill aims to prevent straw purchases of weapons; It also requires safe storage, raises the age to purchase an assault weapon to 21 and bans bump stocks and ghost guns.

Rep. Diana DeGette was asked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to preside over the debate on the bill, which also includes legislation the Denver Democrat sponsored banning high capacity magazines.

The chamber is also expected to take up the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, a red flag bill, on Thursday.

Although Colorado already has a Red Flag law and a ban on large capacity magazines, Colorado’s congressional delegation has split along party lines when it comes to the policies being debated this week.

Wednesday morning, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow joined other gun owners in his party to call for what they described as “common sense” legislation.

“It’s time for gun owners, American citizens, for neighbors… to say enough is enough,” Crow said.

Crow, who is a former Army Ranger and started hunting when he was 12, added that semiautomatic rifles, such as those used by the mass murderers in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, should not be available for commercial sale.