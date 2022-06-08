The big new player in Colorado’s Senate GOP primary? Democratic groups

Also this week, mailers blasting O’Dea for supporting Biden’s infrastructure bill and for previously donating to Bennet and “gun control advocate John Hickenlooper” arrived in some GOP primary voters’ inboxes. The message also highlights that Ron Hanks won top billing at the state GOP assembly (O’Dea petitioned onto the ballot).

O’Dea campaign spokesman Sage Naumann said the mailer was sent to the homes of Republican voters and doesn’t include any information about which group is behind it, so they aren’t sure who sent it. But Naumann believes all of these efforts are linked.

“We know that Ron [Hanks] doesn't have the money for it,” said Naumann. “The timing of this press conference happening on the same exact day as the first mailer going out and the first TV ad running seems to be a little too coincidental.”

O’Dea’s campaign said these are messages that could resonate with GOP primary voters in two ways — attacks that highlight Hanks’ conservative record could bring out more of the base for the state representative, while efforts to make O’Dea look inconsistent might keep more moderate unaffiliated voters from supporting him.

Ad campaigns met with criticism

A candidate or party trying to pick their opponent is not a new tactic; earlier this year the Democrat running for governor in Pennsylvania spent big on ads in the GOP primary, arguably helping to boost the far right candidate to victory.

Rep. Larson was quick to blast the Democratic-funded efforts in Colorado as a “cynical ploy” to meddle in the GOP primary.

“I think people just need to be aware. When they're seeing these ads, they've gotta ask themselves, ‘why are Democrats spending a million dollars to help a radical insurrectionist, a do-nothing candidate against Joe O’Dea?’ I think they’re smart enough to see through it and think, oh, you know what? It's because [Democrats] are scared for Michael Bennet.”

Former Republican Governor Bill Owens said it’s clear that Democrats see Hanks as the weaker candidate in the general election.

“Democrats should make their own decisions in their primaries and Republicans should make our own decisions in ours,” Owens told CPR News. As for helping a candidate win the other party’s nomination: “I just don't think it would be the right thing to do.”

Former Democratic state lawmaker Dan Grossman also weighed in critically on Twitter. He said he had no idea if Democrats were helping Hanks, but if so, “it is harmful to democracy.”

“Americans who value the rule of law, regardless of party and partisan advantage, should ensure that seditionists like Hanks never see the ballot as a major party nominee,” he wrote.

However, Alan Franklin, the political director of ProgressNow defended going after O’Dea and not Hanks. Voters, he said, will have no trouble finding Hanks’ record on the issues.

“He's very clear about it. So the duplicitous component of this that we worry about with O'Dea just isn't there,” said Franklin.

Andrew Kenney and CPR News intern Will Cornelius contributed to this report.