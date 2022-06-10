Griswold appoints monitor to oversee Elbert County elections ahead of primary

By Colleen Slevin/AP

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Thursday appointed an official to monitor this month's primary election in a county where the clerk made copies of voting system hard drives and also named advisers to help in another county where the clerk is being prosecuted for allegedly providing unauthorized access to voting equipment.

Elbert County Clerk Dallas Schroeder turned over his copies of the hard drives to Griswold's office after being ordered to by a judge, but an election order naming Christi Coburn as the election supervisor for the June 28 primary states that the investigation into what happens continues and officials do not believe the risk to "election security protocols" has been resolved.

Coburn, described as a "professional elections administrator" with years of experience, is charged with monitoring all decisions and actions of Schroeder and his staff during the primary election and submitting reports of any "instances of substantial noncompliance" with election laws and rules.

Elbert County will have to pay for the work done by Coburn, the order said.

Schroeder's lawyer, John Case, declined to comment, saying he had not been able to talk to him yet about the announcement.