Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters won’t oversee 2022 elections

The secretary of state’s office asked the same Mesa County judge, Valerie J. Robison, to block Peters from administering the midterm elections. In a ruling releases Tuesday evening, Robison agreed. “Peters and Knisley have committed a neglect of duty or other wrongful act such that they are unable to perform the duties required under the Election Code due to the allegations of criminal acts that are currently pending,” wrote Robison. Knisley was Peters’ deputy and is charged with cybercrime for activities related to the break-in.

Data from Mesa County’s voting machines appeared on election conspiracy websites last summer shortly after Peters appeared at a symposium about the election organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Peters’ campaign did not immediately comment Tuesday night. Peters is running against two other candidates for the GOP nomination for secretary of state. The winner will face the incumbent, Democrat Jena Griswold, in November.