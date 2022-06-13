WATCH: Day two of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings

Who will testify on Monday



Monday's hearing will focus on Trump's effort to spread his lies about a stolen election. Former President Donald Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, was among the witnesses scheduled to testify Monday, though Stepien pulled out of the hearing shortly before it began citing a family emergency, according to the Associated Press. Stepien was subpoenaed for his public testimony.

Monday's witness list also includes BJay Pak, the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta who left his position on Jan. 4, 2021, a day after an audio recording was made public in which Trump called him a "never-Trumper"; Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor for Fox News; noted Washington elections attorney Benjamin Ginsberg; and Al Schmidt, a former city commissioner in Philadelphia.



What the committee is expected to reveal



Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the Republican vice chair of the committee, said lawmakers will present evidence Monday showing that Trump "engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information" that the election had been stolen — even though advisers and allies told him repeatedly he had lost.

The panel's probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by former President Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

