These Are The Coloradans Allegedly Involved In Storming The U.S. Capitol On January 6

CPR is tracking the Coloradans who are accused of participating in the violent breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The information in this list is drawn from a database maintained by the office of the US Attorney for Washington, D.C., which is coordinating the prosecutions. NPR is also tracking arrests and some of the overall demographic data of participants. You can find that information here.

Logan Grover, Erie

People who know Grover, 43, alerted law enforcement to a social media post he made about attending the January 6 protest. In it he wrote, "I have no interest in violence. Sadly I recognize that violence is highly likely. I am not certain what is going to happen tomorrow. I am certain I need to be here." Grover, a 10-year-veteran of the Army Reserve who now lives in Erie, faces four charges for illegally entering the US Capitol and was arrested on April 28.

Jacob Clark Travis, Trinidad

Travis, 32, is a resident of Trinidad and faces six charges, including Obstruction of Congress and Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds. He was arrested on April 21. FBI agents matched stills from the Capitol’s CCTV recordings against Travis’ photo in the Colorado DMV database. Videos allegedly show Clark confronting and threatening Capitol police at multiple places inside the Capitol

Glen Wes Lee Croy, Colorado Springs

Croy, 45, of Colorado Springs, came to the FBI’s attention after sending a photo of himself standing next to a bust of Lincoln in the Capitol to a Facebook friend. That person forwarded the picture and conversation to law enforcement. Social media searches also uncovered that Croy tweeted at Rep. Lauren Boebert in late December to say he was coming to the Jan. 6 protest. Croy faces four charges, including Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. He was arrested on February 16.

Jeffrey Sabol, Jefferson County

Sabol is from Colorado but was arrested on January 27 in upstate New York; after officers pulled him over for driving erratically he told them he was wanted for the FBI for his role in the insurrection. Authorities say the 51 year-old made plans to fly to Switzerland to evade arrest. When that fell through, he tried to kill himself. Officers found him in the car with self-inflicted lacerations. Sabol is accused of assaulting a Capitol police officer who was defending the building, punching him and pulling him down the stairs into the crowd, where the man was beaten further. Sabol faces seven charges, including Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon and Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon. Because of his alleged attempt to flee the country, a judge has ordered Sabol held until trial.

Robert Gieswein, Woodland Park

The 24-year-old Woodland Park man faces four charges, including Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon. During the Capitol breach, he’s accused of encouraging people to break into the building, intimidating and assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officers with a baseball bat and spraying aerosol towards officers from a black canister. Law enforcement has identified him as a member of the Three Percenters militia. Based on the seriousness of the charges against him, a judge had ordered that Gieswein remain jailed until his preliminary hearing. He was arrested on January 18.

Patrick Montgomery, Littleton

The FBI was alerted to Montgomery, 48, by several tipsters who identified him in photos from inside the Senate chambers during the insurrection and forwarded social media posts he made about his participation. He was arrested on January 17. The Littleton resident faces four charges, including Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct at the Grounds and in a Capitol Building.

Klete Derik Keller, Colorado Springs



Keller is a 38-year-old former two-time gold medal Olympic swimmer and a realtor in Colorado Springs. A website that covers swimming originally identified him in pictures inside the Capitol, in which he’s wearing what appears to be an Olympic USA jacket. He faces six charges, including Disorderly Conduct and Obstruction of an Official Proceeding. Keller was arrested on January 13.