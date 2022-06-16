Straight red: Denver eliminated from 2026 World Cup host city contention

There will be no soccer World Cup matches in Denver in 2026.

FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, announced Thursday that Denver’s bid to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup was unsuccessful.

Denver was one of 16 U.S. cities vying to host games. Unsurprisingly, major coastal cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta and Seattle were also chosen. Because the 2026 World Cup is jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, international cities like Vancouver and Mexico City were also chosen.

The World Cup won’t be too far from soccer fans in Colorado, however — Dallas, Houston and Kansas City will be the central U.S. cities representing the region in 2026.

Rubbing salt into wounds, Denver lost out to Kansas City, a regional frenemy thanks to the Denver Broncos decades-long rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Denver was expected to host five to six games, likely in the early rounds, if picked. Now they will not.

Denver’s snub continues a pattern of Colorado being excluded from U.S.-hosted World Cups. Of the three World Cups hosted in the U.S., including two Women’s World Cups, none have featured Colorado cities as a host.

State officials hosted FIFA last year to make the case why Denver should be chosen — they used the city’s transportation, accommodations, sustainability and Empower Field’s infrastructure as selling points — but several news outlets reported earlier this year that the bid was underwhelming. Behind the scenes, officials tried to raise money to entice FIFA to choose Denver, but in the end, it didn’t seem to be enough.

A member of the Denver Sports Commission told the Associated Press this week that Denver had raised — from private sources — about half the $40 million to $45 million needed to host the games.

The city officially unveiled its bid in October of 2021, with U.S. soccer legend and former Colorado Rapids goaltender Tim Howard joining Mayor Michael Hancock at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Bid committee members seemed optimistic. Denver could boast a world-class airport with easy transit access to downtown, a large stadium with Empower Field at Mile High, ample hotel capacity and plenty of tourist attractions. Plus, it’s strategically located in the middle of the country, in the Mountain Time Zone.

Denver is also one of the strongest soccer viewing markets in the country, ranking sixth in overall viewership for the most recent World Cup, according to the bid committee. A hundred thousand Colorado kids and adults participate in the sport.

And Denver has one other thing. An altitude of 5280 feet, a potential asset no other potential American bid city could match, one that aligned favorably for hosting teams that will also be playing at an even higher elevation, in Mexico City.

Organizers touted the benefits for Colorado of a successful bid.

The potential economic impact for Denver was estimated by the committee at $360 million. That’s based on the global TV audience of 3.5 billion, increased tax revenue from tourism, foot traffic from 450,000 visitors spending money at local businesses and an enduring legacy and recognition as a World Cup host city.

Qatar is set to host this year’s iteration of the World Cup, which the U.S. Men’s National Team has qualified for. Matches begin in November.

This story is developing and will be updated.