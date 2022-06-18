Stanley Cup Final: What will Colorado Avalanche do with the puck in Game 2?

“We’re dissecting the game by zone, by special teams, by breakouts, by forecheck,” Cooper said. “There’s so many different things that go into it.”

Based on a lack of familiarity facing an opponent from the opposite conference, the start of a final is more of a learning process than series earlier in the playoffs, and it took experiencing — and at times getting flustered by — Colorado's pace for Tampa Bay to know exactly what to expect.

“You can never really understand it until you feel it in the first game like that,” forward Nick Paul said Friday. "They definitely have speed throughout their lineup, and they love to go on the attack and hunt. They make good reads whether they’re trying to dump pucks or when to try and carry it, so you’ve constantly got to be pushing yourself to have a good gap to force them to get the puck out of their hands.”

What to do with the puck was a big focus for each team during practice Friday. After star defenseman Cale Makar failed to put a shot on goal for the first time all playoffs, despite being one of the NHL's best at doing so, the Avalanche must figure to find a way to put more rubber on Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

They were expecting the Lightning to block a lot of shots, and they did by getting in front of 25 in Game 1. There will be some adjustments, but don't expect Colorado players to be hesitant about shooting.

“You still have to throw it there,” defenseman Josh Manson said. “You don’t want to just hold on to it and try and find that perfect lane. So, I think we got to just do that: keep moving our feet and throwing it there.”

Getting the puck out of their defensive zone is paramount for the Lightning, knowing what can happen when the Avalanche are on the attack. A major emphasis from the coaching staff is putting speed bumps in the way however possible without taking an unnecessary interference penalty.

“The biggest thing is just making sure you lay body, whether it’s a hard hit, whether it’s a nudge and stand up on them because they transition so quick,” Paul said. “You're just making reads, staying above guys and trying to force turnovers.”

Each side is concentrating on trying to cut down mistakes.