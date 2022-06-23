Outside manager appointed to oversee Pueblo primary after ballot problems

The Secretary of State has appointed an outside manager to oversee the primary election in Pueblo County.

In a press release announcing the move, the Secretary’s office said it began investigating after receiving numerous complaints about election irregularities.

While the investigation is ongoing, it has already concluded that a “substantial” number of ballots sent by the county were missing a commissioner’s race, while ballots for one precinct had the wrong state House race on them. It’s unclear which party’s ballots were misprinted.

Secretary Jena Griswold appointed Drake Rambke, who her office describes as a professional election administrator, to oversee the Pueblo’s election, with the power to “direct the activities of the election staff” through the course of the primary.

Colorado’s Republican party has been calling on Griswold to take this action, pointing out that she already appointed outside managers in Mesa and Elbert Counties, where Republican clerks are accused of potential security breaches.

Pueblo’s clerk, Democrat Gilbert Ortiz, is the current head of the Colorado County Clerks Association. He is up for reelection this year and is in a primary against Candace Rivera, a paralegal and victim advocate.