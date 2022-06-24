Inflation and cost of living are voters’ top issues ahead of Colorado’s primary

It’s not just trips around town that Michael has cut out. He has three adult kids spread out between Colorado Springs, Albuquerque and New Orleans, and said he won’t drive or fly to see them as much given prices right now.

He’s hardly alone: A Pew Research Center poll this spring found that by a wide margin, Americans see inflation as the country’s biggest problem. In metro Denver, prices for groceries have climbed 10.6 percent over the year. Energy prices jumped 25 percent overall, with gas even higher, at a nearly 34 percent increase.

Michael said these economic pressures will dictate how he votes. In Colorado’s primary this month, Republicans and unaffiliated voters like him are choosing candidates for big offices like governor and U.S. Senate, to face off against Democratic incumbents in the fall. Candidates from both parties will have to convince voters that their strategies to lessen the pain of inflation and bring down the cost of living will do the most to help.

Inflation, cost of living on voters’ minds

In interviews over the phone with individual voters, and at the Western Conservative Summit, Republicans and unaffiliated Coloradans described the range of ways inflation affects them.

Aurora resident Eliseo Gonzalez doesn’t drive a “gas guzzler,” but said high prices have still cut into his budget.

“My main question for candidates is what they plan on doing on helping the middle class with fuel and with the gas prices,” he said.

Twyla Barrett from Niwot said that the economy “is pinching everybody.”

“I still have older teens at home, and young 20-year-olds, and they eat like land sharks. And trying to afford groceries for two boys at home, it’s outrageous,” she said.

In Fruita, Michael Tennant is retired and on Social Security.

“The cost of living increase that they gave all Social Security recipients was totally chewed up by gas, by food,” he said. “It’s getting worse. I’ve even got some friends, acquaintances, living hand to mouth, having to go to soup kitchen-type situations just to get something to eat.”

He said with Democrats in control in the state and the White House, the cost of living has only gotten higher. Tennant believes part of the problem is that politicians, particularly Democrats in his view, don’t feel the pain of inflation themselves, so they haven’t felt the urgency to address it the way everyday people do.

“Politicians are so isolated from the common man, from the middle class, that they just do not understand and comprehend the suffering that they’re putting on everybody else,” he said. “It’s very irritating.”

Research has shown that members of Congress are richer – and getting richer faster – compared to the general public. Republicans and Democrats are equally represented among the wealthiest members.

Tennant said candidates or politicians who bring up issues other than the economy during this election, like racism and gun policy, are creating “diversions” and “deflections.”

Candidates focus on tax cuts and drilling

The Republican candidates for governor, Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez, both propose cutting various taxes and fees to ease the pain of inflation, though they are not often specific about which ones.

“How about we shrink government? How about we don’t enforce some of the fees and taxes that government is enforcing today?” Lopez asked rhetorically on Colorado Matters recently, in response to a question about the high cost of living. Fees help pay for things like roads, higher education, and Parks and Wildlife facilities.

Lopez has also proposed suspending sales taxes for small businesses. At the state level, sales tax makes up a significant portion of the money available for discretionary spending on things like education, human services, corrections and health care – about a quarter of spending.