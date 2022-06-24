Republican state Rep. Ron Hanks is focused on immigration, voting security and abortion in U.S. Senate primary

Whitfield: Let's turn now to the issue of gun control. It's an issue that is proven to be of immense importance to a lot of Colorado voters. You have previously described yourself as a staunch defender of the Second Amendment who is against any restrictions on gun purchases or possession of firearms. What is your policy on guns?

Rep. Hanks: I think you've stated it inaccurately, Chandra, right from the start. My record is clear: Felons and those judged dangerous by a lawful process should not be allowed to have firearms. However, the average American should have their Second Amendment rights without restriction from the Federal Government. One of the worries we have now is with the red flag law that the Senate appears to be drafting. Somehow they have managed to get 10 or 11 so-called Republicans onto the bills so far, which I find remarkable that anybody would sign up to be a sponsor on something they haven't seen, but that's what they're doing. Those are problematic bills and the improper way to be looking at the Second Amendment.

It sounds like a dangerous direction to me. That's why I would encourage Colorado conservatives and defenders of the Second Amendment to look very closely at their Republican options in this primary. I can tell you that my record at the statehouse as a defender of the Second Amendment — and including a bill this session for constitutional carry — ought to weigh heavily on the minds of those that are concerned about their Second Amendment rights.

Whitfield: Colorado, of course, has not been immune to gun violence. We recently spoke with Sandy Phillips whose daughter Jessica Ghawi was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. Phillips said, “It's very frustrating because we know that when we had an assault weapons ban in place, we didn't have the same amount of mass shootings that we have now. We know that this is a country that is far and beyond any other civilized country in the world when it comes to gun deaths overall.” What is your reaction to her comments?

Rep. Hanks: I don't think her facts are correct. Her numbers are correct, but she's certainly suffered a loss and I am sorry for that, but I don't think she's got the data points correct. That being said, we have a serious crime problem in this country, and it has only gotten worse in the last two years. Frankly, there are many people out there that believe that they should have the right to defend themselves, their families and their homes. What we ought to be focusing on is reducing the crime and not reducing people's ability to defend themselves from it.

Editor’s Note: Hanks is correct that the U.S is not number one in the world when it comes to gun deaths overall. According to Pew Research Center it’s high for developed countries

“The U.S. gun death rate was 10.6 per 100,000 people in 2016, the most recent year in the study, which used a somewhat different methodology from the CDC. That was far higher than in countries such as Canada (2.1 per 100,000) and Australia (1.0), as well as European nations such as France (2.7), Germany (0.9) and Spain (0.6). But the rate in the U.S. was much lower than in El Salvador (39.2 per 100,000 people), Venezuela (38.7), Guatemala (32.3), Colombia (25.9) and Honduras (22.5), the study found. Overall, the U.S. ranked 20th in its gun fatality rate that year.”

Whitfield: Just to be clear, what are your thoughts about an assault weapons ban?

Rep. Hanks: I would oppose an assault weapons ban. And by the way, that's really a term that has no definition; It's more of a moniker put on by society and a media that doesn't quite know what it's talking about. Semiautomatic rifles are one thing, a full-automatic military weapon can look very much the same, but they are different pieces of equipment. So when they say “assault weapons ban,” it's a useful marshmallow term for those that don't really know what they're talking about.

Whitfield: Recently, the Congressional hearings looking into the January 6th rally in Washington, D.C. has been in the news. You were there that day at the protest, which ended in a melee with protestors storming the nation's Capitol. Since then, more than 800 people have been charged with breaching the Capitol, a number of them, including supporters of former president Donald J. Trump, have pleaded guilty. You are a vocal supporter of Trump. How do you view those who overran the police presence and entered the very epicenter of the American government? Should they be prosecuted?

Rep. Hanks: Well, once again, you have mischaracterized the entire event. What I would say in response is there were at least a million concerned patriotic Americans that formed in Washington, D.C. in a peaceful rally to voice concerns and to see what was going to happen next with their government. We met some remarkable people when we went out there; That was an event that occurred between the White House and the Washington Monument. There was, at about 1:00 p.m., supposed to be a second event on the East side of the U.S. Capitol by the Supreme Court building. As people made their way up there — and we were among them that walked straight up the grass mall — we noticed by the time we got there — and we were reasonably quick about it, even though it was cold and everybody was pretty stiff after standing for seven hours. But, a little surprising to see people up on the scaffolding. So, we went around to the East side where the next event was supposed to be. At that point, probably within 40 minutes, I would say, there started to be reports of some events on the inside that were extremely unclear to any of us that were waiting for the next event.

But, I will also say, Chandra: the police that were there did perhaps the worst event control I have ever seen for a major event. I say that as a man with 32 years of military service; A lot of it was in physical security, force protection and threat assessment reporting.

I remember looking at them trying to make eye contact to see if they were going to do any type of crowd control. They were standing behind their vehicles with their arms crossed [and] talking to one another, completely ignoring it. I guess, Donald Trump offered up quite a few thousands of National Guard troops for the day, and it was refused.

Editor’s Note: According to the Washington Post, “Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said officials checked the records after Trump’s remarks about ordering 10,000 National Guard troops. ‘We have no record of such an order being given,’ Kirby told The Fact Checker.”

Whitfield: Let me just interject real quick here. Let's talk about those folks. There were, in your view, millions of those who gathered peacefully, but what about those who did not? They breached security, went inside the buildings. What would you call those people? And should they be prosecuted for those actions?

Rep. Hanks: As I started to say, I think anybody who went into the Capitol was ill-advised to do so, just on a common sense approach.

Whitfield: Who were they ill-advised by?

Rep. Hanks: What I am saying is, it was not a good idea for them, and common sense should have prevailed that they should not do something like that. I'll tell you why. It's one of the bigger events in history: the certification or non-certification of an election that was very contentious. Frankly, for the police to have allowed anybody to enter was the first flaw that I could see. But I think anybody that was allowed to enter and did, made a fundamental error in judgment because we've all been to public events. Even at a concert, you don't get to go inside doors and back doors, and if you do, you would have to expect that ultimately you're going to be in the wrong place.

Editor’s note: Both in court findings and in the House committee's hearings on the events of Jan. 6th, it has been proven that the 2020 election was accurate and secure, and Joe Biden is the elected president.

Whitfield: In your view, were those who were not gathered peacefully and who entered the building driven by statements from President Trump that the election had been stolen?

Rep. Hanks: Well, I can't speak to the motives of anybody other than myself. What I can say about those people that were climbing the scaffolding is that they hadn't been standing there among us with their skateboards and backpacks and elbow pads and knee pads and that sort of thing. We did have reports of people coming in on the Metro from Virginia. So it looked to us that there were people coming in that were not part of the first event that became part of the Capitol effort.

Whitfield: I want to make sure that this is clear. Should those who breached security and went inside the nation's Capitol be prosecuted?

Rep. Hanks: Well, that's where I was headed before the couple of interjected questions — you put a number of 800 people that have been prosecuted. I don't know if your numbers are accurate or not, but fundamentally, I think anybody that went inside was ill-advised if they did any damage. We ought to be able to capture that off of the video from all the different angles — then they ought to be prosecuted — but that is a public building that we hold in high regard. I have no respect for anybody that has taken a bat or a stick to paintings or statues or whatever damage might have occurred. I do think that anybody that there's evidence that they have done something wrong ought to be prosecuted.

However, at the same time, Chandra, what I might also say is we have a lot of people that seem to be held without due process and that's problematic, as well. Frankly, that ought to be a bigger part of the story: either they did something and they should be prosecuted, or they didn't do anything and they should be released. That's one of the fundamental problems I have with this whole issue, as it continues to drag on into the months ahead. I don't think that subcommittee hearing is capturing much interest, at least in the TV ratings, but I think the election integrity concerns still are.

Editor’s Note: According to The Washington Post, the defendants are being jailed pending trial at lower rates than federal defendants nationwide charged with similar offenses. The people being held pending trial are those charged with the most serious offenses.

Additionally, the House committee hearings on the events of Jan. 6th have each garnered viewers in the tens of millions, according to The New York Times.

Whitfield: You sponsored a bill in the State Legislature this past session that, with limited exceptions, would have eliminated mail-in balloting. The measure you backed also would have required voting to take place only on Election Day, and would require that ballots be counted by hand. Some would argue that those changes limit access to voting for many Coloradans. Why do you believe those measures would benefit Colorado voters?

Rep. Hanks: I think voters have very little confidence in their voting systems and based on what we have seen, and the evidence provided by multiple sources, they ought to have very little confidence. One of the comprehensive bills — I actually did two bills this legislative session on election integrity and cleaning the voter rolls — certainly ought to be part of our overall process. The mail-out balloting may be acceptable, provided that there are anti-counterfeit measures on the ballot. That's one thing: you could mail those out, but it is appropriate for people to bring them back in in-person and provide an ID. These drop boxes I think are fundamentally insecure. I also think that the multiple-day balloting allows for intrusion and the potential for vote counting.

I've mentioned this about the laptops used with the Dominion Systems that are made by Dell: they're made in China with foreign workers using off-the-shelf parts that are not secured like we secure our equipment and supplies to build a communication satellite or a navigation satellite. And they ought to be, because voting is the most sacred right of any American citizen. Any false ballot, any unlawful vote disenfranchises — all of us. This ought to be the most bipartisan issue in the legislature.

And, of course, it is the state legislature's job to be proactive because it's their responsibility to handle elections, not the federal governments. The bills that I put forth were put forth in several states. I think they work as a benchmark for future general assemblies and legislatures to look at them.

Editor’s Note: There is no evidence that the state’s drop boxes have been breached or that the state has widespread fraud in its election system. That’s according to hand counts, audits, and machine tallies that match the paper ballot trails.

Dominion Voting Systems is headquartered in Denver and supplies election equipment to most of the counties in the state. The company has been at the epicenter of false claims that its machines switched votes from President Trump to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Dominion has filed a number of defamation lawsuits against pro-Trump media outlets and allies for their role in pushing these false claims.

Whitfield: Colorado has long been considered a purple state. You are known as a very vocal Trump supporter, but there are those nationally and locally who say it's time to move on from him. That seems to encapsulate what some call “a battle for control of the GOP.” On your website, you say the conflict is part of the "Long running rift between the Colorado Republican grassroots conservatives and the small, but influential Republican party leadership in Colorado." Should the party move on from Trump?

Rep. Hanks: I don't think anybody should be an iconic cult figure, like a Lenin or a Stalin or Hugo Chavez or Castro. Donald Trump did some remarkable things under some very difficult circumstances, but I don't think anybody should hero-worship. And I don't think anybody should hang all their hopes on one man. The man is 74-years-old. He has the right to do whatever he wants to do in the future. If he were to run in 2024, that's his prerogative. If he chooses not to, I think he has earned that right. So, the idea of moving on from Trump, in the sense that he doesn't have to do [anything more], he's done plenty in the effort here. I would salute him and congratulate him in his retirement.

Whitfield: Now, let me ask you this, since we're talking about him, have you or any member of your campaign ever asked former President Trump for an endorsement in your race?

Rep. Hanks: No, but if we were offered one, I would accept it gratefully. Right now, I don't know if that's even viable or who is handling his endorsements.

The previous question was on the establishment. I think there is a big rift in this Republican party about who ought to be in control of it. The establishment has held it for a very long time. And I have got to tell you, Chandra, my campaign is built off of concerned, patriotic Americans that are worried about the direction of their country.

I think the establishment is concerned that their positions are in jeopardy. I think a lot of these people that are in the establishment appreciate being the loyal opposition and the paid, old guard punditry, but they really haven't produced or provided anything.

That is part of the reason there's so many unaffiliated [voters] in Colorado: the Republican party has offered them nothing except emails asking for money, so that they can be a member of an organization that doesn't do anything for them. It doesn't take a lot to figure out why somebody wouldn't want to be a member of that organization.