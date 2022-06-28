Adams school district files lawsuit to challenge state board of education’s order to reorganize

The teacher’s union representing Adams 14 educators also joined the lawsuit. As a result of the Board’s order on May 24, a large number of teachers and staff have resigned from the district and students have left or will leave the district, according to the lawsuit. It also claims the order interferes with the collective bargaining agreement between the district and union.

Adams 14 was ordered last month by the State Board of Education to reorganize after years of low academic performance. That put into motion a process that could potentially see the district dissolved, annexed or consolidated. The board also stripped the district of its accreditation, which the suit said led to Moody’s downgrading the district’s bond rating.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Adams 14 Superintendent Karla Loria speaks to the State Board of Education in April. Loria has overseen turnaround efforts in more than two dozen Houston schools.

While Colorado can’t directly take over the operations of a local school district, the board of education can direct a district’s improvement plan after a school or district has had low ratings for more than five years. Adams 14 had posted 12 years of low ratings on the state’s accountability clock.

The state ordered the district to hand over control to an external manager in 2018, but a local school board maintained ultimate authority. Eighty percent of the district’s students then couldn’t do work on grade level. Since that time, the district’s turmoil amplified as a power struggle between the outside manager MGT Consulting and local district officials and school board ensued.

“Never in Colorado’s history has the State Board used its ‘general supervision’ authority to order a constitutionally created public school district ... to reorganize and dissolve." From the Adams 14 suit against the state

The complaint includes 12 claims for relief. One is a constitutional challenge concerning the way the state board has applied the state’s accountability law against school districts like Adams 14. Colorado relies on a system of locally controlled school boards.

"This complaint is a line in the sand against an extremely abusive state agency that thumbs its nose at local control," said Joe Salazar, Adams 14 chief legal counsel. "A local school district's constitutional right to local control has been a mainstay of Colorado law for decades … Every school district in Colorado should be watching this lawsuit as we are fighting for them and their local control."

A fight over local control

According to the suit, the board unconstitutionally restricted the district’s local-control powers. It argues that when the state board ordered the district to be managed by an outside partner, it didn’t spell out the constitutional limitations to that arrangement. The lawsuit says neither Colorado law nor the state constitution permit the state board to require a district to delegate all formal decision-making to an outside entity.

District leaders call the order “discriminatory” in that it targets school districts that serve large numbers of low-income, non-English speaking students of color. Those districts are far more likely to be placed on the state’s accountability clock than districts that serve predominantly affluent, white, English-speaking students. More than 90 percent of Adams 14’s 5,700 students are students of color and more than half are learning the English language.