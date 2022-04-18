“Don’t make it worse”: This is how Adams 14 students pleaded with Colorado to keep their schools open
Parents and educators of the Adams 14 school district spoke up last week as the state board of education met to decide on what to do with the struggling district.
But perhaps the most compelling comments came from Adam 14 students. . Dozens submitted public comments to the state board of education about why they wanted their schools to remain open. They cited long-running family ties to schools, concerns about transportation costs and simply that such a move — fully out of their grasp — would feel extremely unfair.
After hours of public comment and debate, students and their families seem to have prevailed and avoided closure of schools or the district’s reorganization.
District officials will return next month with a detailed plan about how they will improve Adams City High School and who will help them get there.
These are some of the comments from students who spoke up and maybe helped save their school district.
