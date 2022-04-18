“Don’t make it worse”: This is how Adams 14 students pleaded with Colorado to keep their schools open

Parents and educators of the Adams 14 school district spoke up last week as the state board of education met to decide on what to do with the struggling district.

But perhaps the most compelling comments came from Adam 14 students. . Dozens submitted public comments to the state board of education about why they wanted their schools to remain open. They cited long-running family ties to schools, concerns about transportation costs and simply that such a move — fully out of their grasp — would feel extremely unfair.