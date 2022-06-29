Constanze Mozart: Who was Mrs. Mozart?
When Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died at the age of 35, he left his wife Constanze with two children, almost no money and his manuscripts. Constanze was determined to keep her beloved husband's memory and music alive.
"She did everything she possibly could to promote Mozart," says Colorado pianist Katie Mahan. Katie grew up in the Denver area but now lives in Salzburg where she produces her Mozart Snapshots video blog.
Katie says Constanze eventually remarried to a Dutch diplomat who loved Mozart's music and helped her develop Mozart's legacy. "After they moved back to Salzburg, Contanze would send out postcards to everyone she could possibly think of saying, 'if you liked Mozart's music, if you remember Mozart, please come see me.' And so, in a way, she was creating the first fan club of Mozart."
That initial enthusiasm for Mozart's legacy has turned into a multi-billion dollar industry. Katie takes us to the street where Constanze Mozart lived for many years after Mozart's death in this week's episode of Mozart Snapshots.
