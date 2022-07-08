Climate-minded homeowners are cutting themselves off from the natural gas system. Where does that leave everyone else?

Don Cameron, a former science teacher and current city councilperson in Golden, Colo., has remodeled his house home into a living example of the "electrify everything" movement.

The brick ranch home was fit for the cover of a green living magazine even before the remodels. A thriving community garden takes up one side of the front yard, where Cameron and his neighbors grow vegetables. Terraced beds on the opposite side of his driveway support a riot of wildflowers.

Over the last few years, Cameron has turned his attention to the home's climate impact, working to eliminate any system using fossil fuels. His natural gas furnace, water heater and stove are now gone, replaced by electrical appliances. The shift means a rooftop solar array now covers his home energy use.

Cameron said the retrofit wasn't cheap, but he hopes his home becomes an early example for others.

"I don't think people should do this for a return on investment when it comes to money. It's a return on investment when it comes to the environment," Cameron said.

Scientists have called plans to transition households to electricity “a linchpin solution" to combat climate change. By eliminating natural gas stoves and furnaces, homeowners can remove a potent source of greenhouse gases and indoor air pollution. Electric alternatives — like heat pumps and inductions stoves — can take full advantage of an energy grid increasingly powered by solar and wind power.

The culmination of Cameron's project worries some experts. After eliminating any need for fossil fuels in his home, he asked Xcel Energy to cut him off from its gas system entirely. All that remains of the link is a pair of capped metal stubs on an exterior corner of the house. Removing the gas meter excused Cameron from a $15 monthly service fee all customers pay to help maintain the extensive network of pipelines operated by Colorado’s largest utility.

Why ditching gas could leave behind higher bills

A recent paper scheduled for publication in the “Journal of the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists” explores what could happen if wealthy homeowners lead an exodus from U.S. natural gas utilities.

Without proper planning, the research suggests a rapid energy transition could leave lower-income customers with higher gas bills, raising questions about the economic fairness of shifting homes away from fossil fuels.

"The tricky thing with electrification is that the utility still has to pay for the existing gas network and the maintenance on it, even as they're losing customers," said Catherine Hausman, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Michigan and a lead author of the study.