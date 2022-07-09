Boulder teams up with university students to research history of park names, ensure equity

Boulder residents and visitors will now have a clear understanding behind the names of the city's parks.

Boulder Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the University of Colorado-Boulder’s Department of History to research the history behind each name.

“There have been lots of stories about parks and national monuments, and areas of the country that may have had controversial names. And, so our culture was having a shift towards possibly changing these names,” BPR spokesperson Jonathan Thorton said. “Now that we've become more aware of some of the history behind these we want to know, specifically in Boulder, we want to look into the names of our parks.”