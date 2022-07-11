Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joining Broncos ownership group

Condoleezza Rice, a former U.S. Secretary of State and University of Denver graduate, will join the new ownership group taking control of the Denver Broncos.

The Walton-Penner group, headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, purchased the NFL franchise for $4.65 billion in June. The deal still needs a final sign-off from the other NFL owners, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that no issues are expected to arise.

In a statement announcing Rice's ownership stake, the group said her "unique experience and extraordinary judgement will be a great benefit."