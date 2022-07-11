Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joining Broncos ownership group
Condoleezza Rice, a former U.S. Secretary of State and University of Denver graduate, will join the new ownership group taking control of the Denver Broncos.
The Walton-Penner group, headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, purchased the NFL franchise for $4.65 billion in June. The deal still needs a final sign-off from the other NFL owners, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that no issues are expected to arise.
In a statement announcing Rice's ownership stake, the group said her "unique experience and extraordinary judgement will be a great benefit."
Rice served as President George W. Bush's Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009, becoming the first Black woman to fill the role. Originally from Alabama, she earned her bachelor's degree and a PhD from the University of Denver after moving to Colorado as a child.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
