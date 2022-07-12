CU-Boulder police officer fired over violent comments about homeless people, racist social media posts

A University of Colorado Boulder police officer’s derogatory comments on social media have cost him his job.

In the now-deleted posts, Officer Drew Matthews left a series of anti-Black comments and derogatory remarks about people who are homeless. He also suggested using high-pressure fire hoses against Black people and those living in homeless encampments. Safe Access for Everyone (SAFE), a police watchdog group, provided screenshots from Matthews anonymous account.

The online comments go further. In other posts, Matthews went on to invoke racial stereotypes and described how he would stop black men at parties.

Provided by SAFE

The derogatory comments appeared regularly on various Reddit Boards (/r/Boulder, /r/CUBoulder, and /r/ProtectAndServe).

SAFE said Matthews eventually identified himself on a Reddit board for law enforcement. And SAFE further connected him through photos found on his Facebook.

Matthews was placed on administrative leave in April after SAFE posted the comments on Twitter.